Short Interest in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Decreases By 16.8%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 870,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $430.74. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 52-week low of $211.85 and a 52-week high of $431.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.