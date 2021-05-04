Short Interest in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Decreases By 15.5%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on PEB shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 10,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

