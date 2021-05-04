Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Increases By 23.7%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000.

NYSE JTA opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

