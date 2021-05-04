Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 26.7%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,320. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

