Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Declines By 16.2%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 52,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.