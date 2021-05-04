Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Declines By 21.8%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

