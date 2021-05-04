Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rises By 31.9%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

