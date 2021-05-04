Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Drops By 16.7%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Mastermind stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Mastermind has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mastermind had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

