Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Drops By 15.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.