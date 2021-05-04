Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declines By 18.1%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 93,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,398. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

