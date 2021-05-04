Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Grows By 21.2%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,089. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International General Insurance stock. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.