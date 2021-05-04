Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Increases By 42.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GX Acquisition by 837.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. GX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

