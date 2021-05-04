Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expands By 21.6%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.