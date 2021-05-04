Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Decreases By 15.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 224,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSM. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

