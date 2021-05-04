Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Decreases By 15.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 224,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.12.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FSM. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.