Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 27.1%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 145,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have commented on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

