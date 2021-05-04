Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 26.9%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 280,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,632. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

