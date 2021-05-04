Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rises By 23.9%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLPT stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $426.47 million, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

