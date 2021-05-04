Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Increases By 24.3%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. 2,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,107. The firm has a market cap of $665.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

