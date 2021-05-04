Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Increases By 24.3%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. 2,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,107. The firm has a market cap of $665.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
