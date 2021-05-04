Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 21.9%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,539,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,083,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,349.3 days.

Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $$3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

