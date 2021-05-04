Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 21.9%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,539,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,083,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,349.3 days.
Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $$3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
