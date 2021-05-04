Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Drops By 29.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. 2,163,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.