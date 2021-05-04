Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Drops By 29.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. 2,163,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.
BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
