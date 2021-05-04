Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 32.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,191. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

