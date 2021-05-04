Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 41.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

