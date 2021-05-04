Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 41.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.