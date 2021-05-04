Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases By 39.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

