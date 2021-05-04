Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rises By 37.6%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 448,700 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

ATXI stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.