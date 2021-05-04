Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Drops By 22.4%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.