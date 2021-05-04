Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Declines By 27.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACCYY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

