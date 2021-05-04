Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $34.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,088.00. 37,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,552. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $617.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,141.76. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.66, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

