Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $8,895,140.10 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,364,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.