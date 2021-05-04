Sesen Bio (SESN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sesen Bio to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Sesen Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,818. The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

SESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

