Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

