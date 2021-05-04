Sentinel Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $186,280.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $523,121.84 and approximately $186,280.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00088104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00862954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.21 or 0.09947291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00101435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.