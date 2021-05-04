SEMrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect SEMrush to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.