SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other SemiLEDs news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEDS stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.67.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

