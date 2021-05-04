SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Update

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 782,300 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,831. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

