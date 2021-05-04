Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.26-2.48 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.26-2.48 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEM opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,762.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,064,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,192,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

