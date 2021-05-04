Seigniorage Shares Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $174,976.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065553 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,889.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.58 or 0.03468382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.69 or 0.01145947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00735260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,960.97 or 0.99786238 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

