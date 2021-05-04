Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00006722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $253.38 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.08 or 0.00676975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.71 or 0.02375722 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,617,624 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

