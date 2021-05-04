SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $598.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

