Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.59.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $209.38. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

