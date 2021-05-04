Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHIP. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.