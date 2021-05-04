Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS.

SEE traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 90,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

