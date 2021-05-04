Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $142.24 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $174,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

