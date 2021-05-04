Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $142.24 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Seagen by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.