Scotiabank Increases Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$346.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$6.42.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

