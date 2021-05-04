Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on IGM Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.29.

TSE IGM opened at C$44.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.88. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

