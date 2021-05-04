Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Scor stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

