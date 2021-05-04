Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 428,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 145,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 28,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.62.

