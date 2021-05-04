Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Trimmed by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. 5,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,413. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.