Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after buying an additional 234,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

