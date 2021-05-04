Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. 332,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,806. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

